Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Udg Healthcare PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Udg Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Udg Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of UDHCF stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

