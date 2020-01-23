Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $372,112.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $372,112.00 and $36,520.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

