E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,486. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

