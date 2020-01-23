Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.72. 319,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.14. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

