EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $239,505.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.01216980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053037 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00208832 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006253 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001910 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,156,918 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

