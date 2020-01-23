Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $184.02. 443,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

