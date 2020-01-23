Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 41,160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

