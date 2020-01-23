Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Walmart by 105.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 239,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,697. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

