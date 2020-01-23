Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,352. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.96 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

