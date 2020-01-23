Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

GPN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $201.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

