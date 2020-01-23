Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 48,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.