Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 352,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,910. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

