Exore Resources (ASX:ERX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 3,700,797 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Exore Resources (ASX:ERX)

Exore Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a portfolio of exploration leases covering 126 square kilometers prospective area for spodumene lithium mineralization, including the Spodumenberget project, the Hamrånge project, and the Räggen project situated in Sweden.

