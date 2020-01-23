Exore Resources (ASX:ERX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 3,700,797 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Exore Resources (ASX:ERX)

Exore Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a portfolio of exploration leases covering 126 square kilometers prospective area for spodumene lithium mineralization, including the Spodumenberget project, the Hamrånge project, and the Räggen project situated in Sweden.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Exore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit