Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as low as $8.65. Extendicare shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 93,642 shares.

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52. The company has a market cap of $776.61 million and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

