Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 240,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

XOM opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

