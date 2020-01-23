Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.88

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.00. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 75,368 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.72.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

