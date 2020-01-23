FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 245,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

