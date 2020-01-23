FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.47

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 7107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.