Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($21.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,040.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,149.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

