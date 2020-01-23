Financial Comparison: Livent (NYSE:LTHM) versus Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livent and Chemours’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $442.50 million 2.90 $126.10 million $0.91 9.67 Chemours $6.64 billion 0.40 $995.00 million $5.67 2.86

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chemours shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Livent and Chemours, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 5 2 0 2.00 Chemours 0 7 5 0 2.42

Livent currently has a consensus target price of $10.87, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Chemours has a consensus target price of $23.15, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Chemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than Livent.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 17.75% 16.97% 12.50% Chemours 7.24% 58.38% 6.92%

Risk & Volatility

Livent has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemours has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemours beats Livent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

