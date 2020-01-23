Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.75

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $31.02. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 28,438,338 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 145,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,294,000 after buying an additional 309,979 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

