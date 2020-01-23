Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 1,891,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

