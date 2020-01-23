FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ELCO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Elecosoft has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.75 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

