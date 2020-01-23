FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.03. 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.