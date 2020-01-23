FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 3,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,993. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

