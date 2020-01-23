FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.