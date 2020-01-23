FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2,762.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 545,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

