FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 759,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.81. 2,655,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,146. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $239.58 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

