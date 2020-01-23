FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 719,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

