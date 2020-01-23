FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IWN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $127.76. 88,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,343. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

