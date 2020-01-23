First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 47,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 740.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Bank by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

