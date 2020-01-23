First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.11 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.