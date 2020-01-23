First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Holdings Trimmed by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 219,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

