First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

