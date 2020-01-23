First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 295577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.