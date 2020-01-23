First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 295577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,293,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 469,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,902,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,433 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.