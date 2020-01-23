First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of NYSE FDEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,788. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
