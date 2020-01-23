First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.88 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.