First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.88 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Dividend History for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit