First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

FSD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,843. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

