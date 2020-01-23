First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

