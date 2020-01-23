First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LDSF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,557. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

