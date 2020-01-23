First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit