First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.