First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.15

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as high as $26.22. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 9,781 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.2595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 319,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 233,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,181,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter.

