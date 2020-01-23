First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit