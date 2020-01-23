First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.