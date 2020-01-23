FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,127. FirstService has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstService by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

