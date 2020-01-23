Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 403,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

