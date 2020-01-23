Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $7,288.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00025891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.