Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 106,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,870. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.