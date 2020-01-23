Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $22.47. Forestar Group shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,134 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
