Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $22.47. Forestar Group shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,134 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

