Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3655 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

