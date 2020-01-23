Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 629,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,738. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,527,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

